Zoom Copy has a touchdown with Allen/Diggs yard sign

Buffalo-based Zoom Copy is seeing a surge in demand for its yard sign advertising one of this fall’s most prominent tickets .

No, it’s not Trump/Pence or Biden/Harris. It’s Allen/Diggs – the Buffalo Bills' third-year quarterback and the team's dynamic new wide receiver. The duo is expected to play a big role in determining whether the Bills can meet high expectations this year after finishing 10-6 and making the playoffs last year.