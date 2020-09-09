x
Zoom Copy has a touchdown with Allen/Diggs yard sign

The duo is expected to play a big role in determining whether the Bills can meet high expectations this year.
Credit: Zoom Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sign-making and satire apparently go hand-in-hand.

Buffalo-based Zoom Copy is seeing a surge in demand for its yard sign advertising one of this fall’s most prominent tickets.

No, it’s not Trump/Pence or Biden/Harris. It’s Allen/Diggs – the Buffalo Bills' third-year quarterback and the team's dynamic new wide receiver. The duo is expected to play a big role in determining whether the Bills can meet high expectations this year after finishing 10-6 and making the playoffs last year.

You can read the full article on Buffalo Business First here.

