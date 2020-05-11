With punch of the ball vs. Pats, Zimmer entered Bills lore

Defensive tackle Justin Zimmer wasn't sure he was even going to make the Bills' roster upon signing with Buffalo in mid-August.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Journeyman defensive tackle Justin Zimmer wasn't sure he was even going to make the Bills' roster upon signing with Buffalo in mid-August.

More than two months later, Zimmer is not only on the roster, he made the decisive play by forcing Cam Newton's fumble in the final minute to secure a 24-21 win over the New England Patriots.