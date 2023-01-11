With Hamlin released from Hospital, Bills turn focus to Miami

The Bills say they continue to be uplifted by positive news with Damar Hamlin's release, as they turn their focus towards Sunday's wild card playoff with the Miami.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The news that the Buffalo Bills, Western New York, and much of the country had been waiting for, officially arrived Wednesday morning.

Safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital Wednesday morning.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after a tackle in the game against the Bengals on Jan. 2 and had to be resuscitated on the field before being taken by ambulance to the hospital. He was released from a Cincinnati hospital after a week and transferred to Buffalo General/Gates Vascular.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke to it as he opened his weekly news conference in Orchard Park Wednesday as the Bills get ready to host the Miami Dolphins in an AFC Wild Card playoff game Sunday.

"We're grateful first and foremost that he's home with his parents and his brother which is great. I'm sure it's felt like a long time that he's been able to be home... We'll leave it up to him. His health is first and foremost in our mind and as he feels ready, we'll welcome him back as he feels ready."

An amazing Damar Hamlin update. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/GyP2uDQry0 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 11, 2023

TUA OUT VS. BILLS SUNDAY

It's official. The Bills will be facing the Dolphins Sunday without their starting quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa, who has not cleared concussion protocol. Miami coach Mike McDaniel made the announcement on Wednesday. Rookie Skylar Thompson will start, allowing McDermott and the Bills defensive staff to hone their focus in terms of their opponent on Sunday.

"We control what we can control and we're just focused on making sure that we're putting in the work. Knowing obviously gives us some clarity on who is going to be back there."

The Dolphins drafted Thompson is the seventh round this year. He's appeared in seven games for Miami this season completing 57.1% of his passes for 534 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

MICAH HYDE, JAMISON CROWDERD BACK AT PRACTICE

The Bills got more encouraging news on the injury front. Veteran safety Micah Hyde, and receiver Jamison Crowder are returning from injured reserve opening their 21-day practice windows.

Neither will play against the Dolphins Sunday, but the news is somewhat surprising, particularly in terms of Hyde.

Hyde suffered a neck injury in the Bills week two win over Tennessee, had surgery, and was thought to be done for the season. Hyde has been rehabbing aggressively, working as a semi-coach for the Bills, and will now attempt to get back in the line-up at some point in the postseason.

"Never count Micah Hyde out," McDermott said

We’ve activated the practice window for Micah Hyde and Jamison Crowder. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/AJzcuo7Haj — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 11, 2023

SIX YEARS UNDER MCDERMOTT

Though he initially said he didn't know it, Sean McDermott is celebrating his six year anniversary as head coach of the Buffalo Bills. He was hired January 11, 2017.

Three division titles, and five playoff appearances in six years later, he took time to reflect.

"There's been a lot of people... muscle if you will. The amount of work that's gone into it across our organization."

"I'm just one part of it, one piece of it. Teaming up with Brandon... now Ron (Raccuia, EVP Pegula Sports) and of course Terry and Kim... Everyone wants a job. As an assistant coach you work so hard to get one of the jobs that are out there. You don't realize how important that fit is with a city, with an owner, and with a GM. The way that our players have handled things, my hat goes off to them as well. We've got good people in that locker room."

McDermott then returned to preparation mode when asked about the overall trend of news turning in a positive direction.