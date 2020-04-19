BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the reports about Jacksonville making running back Leonard Fournette available, 2 On Your Side's Stu Boyar wonders if Fournette would be a good fit for the Bills.

The Bills have a need at running back. He has one year left on his contract. Bills GM Brandon Beane has never been shy about making moves, so is there one to be made for the Bills?

It seems unlikely that anything will happen but with Beane at the helm for the Bills you never know what to expect, but it's wise to expect the unexpected.

