Will Commanders sale have impact on Bills valuation?

The Washington Commanders are set to be sold for a record high price. Will that impact the valuation of the Bills, which is one of the lowest in the league?

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — According to multiple reports, the Washington Commanders are set to be sold for a record price: $6.05 billion.

Forbes estimated the valuation of the Commanders at $5.6 billion in August 2022. They determine the valuation based on historical sale data of the sale price based on a teams revenue.

"They use these transactions as benchmarks for future deals," Forbes editor Michael Ozanian said.

Forbes used a variety of indicators to determine the valuation of a team, including revenue, stadium debt service, and other factors.

Currently, the Buffalo Bills have an estimated valuation of $3.4 billion, significantly higher than when Terry Pegula purchased the team in 2014. At the time, the Bills were valued around $935 million. Pegula paid $1.4 billion to acquire the team.

That valuation ranks the Bills at 29 out of 32 NFL teams. By comparison, the Washington Commanders are ranked sixth.

Ultimately, according to Ozanian, the record-high sale price for the Commanders won't really impact the valuation of the Bills.

"Given the two markets, the Bills revenue is more limited," Ozanian said. "The growth in that revenue is more limited than the growth and the potential for the Commanders."

Washington D.C. is a significantly higher television market than Buffalo, and has a higher population.

What did help the Bills valuation, however, was news of a stadium deal with Erie County and New York State.

"A new stadium is going to increase the value of a team, assuming they are able to sell out the premium suites, the club seats, and then also get a lot of advertising in the stadium," Ozanian said. "It could increase it anywhere from 20 to 30%."

Forbes did include the prospects of a new stadium in its analysis.

But do, or rather should, fans need to worry or care about a teams valuation?