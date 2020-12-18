Will Bills fans be able to see the playoffs in person?

Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday that he "would love nothing more, on a personal level," than for Bills fans to see the games live. But, it will depend on COVID.

ALBANY, N.Y. — In a Friday press conference, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that he personally bets that both the Buffalo Bills will make the playoffs, and that New York won't shut down, because he says he would never bet against New Yorkers.

He believes the shutdown is in the hands of New Yorkers.

A live Bills game might be too. It all depends on the COVID-19 rates locally.

Cuomo says he is still looking into allowing fans into the stadium for a potential Bills playoff game.

The Bills could make the playoffs if a variety of things happen, particularly if they win their game against the Denver Broncos this weekend.

The governor says Bills fans being able to sit in Bills Stadium all depends on where the area is in terms of COVID-19 rates.

The decision, ultimately, will be that of Dr. Howard Zucker, the New York State Commissioner of Health.