Who could the Bills select at No. 30 in the NFL draft?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The NFL draft is three weeks away, and the analysts are putting their thoughts on where the Bills 30th pick might land.

Now, obviously, this is not a high pick, so picking at 30 is wide open. Here are a few candidates at three different positions that NFL analysts are talking about.

Running back

The Bills finished 20th in the league in yards per game, so they could be looking to draft another back since neither Devin Singletary nor Zack Moss broke 100 yards this past season.

A few different mock drafts have Buffalo selecting Clemson running back Travis Etienne. The 22-year-old is 5 feet, 10 inches, weighs 215 pounds, is known for his explosiveness, and is a two-time ACC Player of the Year. Etienne also broke the ACC career rushing record that was held by Ted Brown with his total 4,952 yards.

Right now, analysts have slated Etienne's downfall to his small frame for his position. Etienne is expected to still be around by the 30th pick.

Defensive end

The Bills could also take a defensive end at the 30th pick. With teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs, their defenses have been impeccable and almost unstoppable. That's something that Buffalo will look to incorporate next season.

The Bills' defensive line continues to go through changes. Though Buffalo has done well with guys such as Mario Addison, Jerry Hughes, and the return of Star Lotulelei next season, the Bills could take a crack at some promising young guys at University of Miami.

ESPN’s Todd McShay has edge rusher Jaelan Phillips as his pick, and SB Nation has Gregory Rousseau. Both are versatile, good on the fly, and could make some noise as rookie.

Tight end

Though Buffalo has Dawson Knox and now Jacob Hollister, the Bills still had small production from the tight end position last season. General manager Brandon Beane said he wants teams to be worried about their tight ends, and right now teams are looking right through that position.

A name that has been thrown around is Florida’s stud Kyle Pitts. Now, it's probably too good to be true that Pitts will still be around by 30. He's expected to the first non-quarterback off the board. He’s 6-foot-6 and 246 pounds. In 24 games, he’s racked up almost 1500 yards.