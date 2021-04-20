When to pay Josh Allen: Bills GM Brandon Beane says it will have to wait through next week

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the NFL draft ahead next Thursday, Bills' general manager Brandon Beane said an extended contract for quarterback Josh Allen will have to wait.
Allen is heading into the fourth year of a five-year rookie deal and is coming off of an explosive season, but Beane is waiting until at least after the draft to get a new deal done.
Beane said he has spoken with Allen and has 'had one conversation' with one of his representatives.
"We're just going to get through the draft and then when we get to later spring, maybe summer. There's no rush," Beane told 2 On Your Side Sports Director Adam Benigni on Tuesday.
"We would love to get Josh extended, no doubt, but it's got to be a number that worked for him, and worked for us and that's been my conversation with them and they know the same. We're all on the same page. Josh wants to be here, which, that's the first thing does the player want to be here, Josh wants to be here. That gives me hope that we'll get something done at some point, I can't guarantee it'll be this year. The good thing is we do have time."