BALTIMORE, M.D. - Facing the Ravens defense on the road in the season opener is no easy task. Especially with a new starting quarterback making just his third career start. And with an offensive line that's a huge area of concern after allowing five sacks in the third preseason game.

But if the Bills are going to pull off a win in the state that does crab cakes and football, here's what needs to happen.

Keys 2 the Game:

Key 1 - Nathan Peterman must protect the ball. I know it sounds simple but this is a defense that led the league in interceptions last year with 22. We don't need to rehash his first start in L.A. last year because we all know about happened but he can't get deja vu against this group.

Key 2 - The Bills offensive line must step up. I just mentioned it but coming off that performance against the Bengals is not a good look. You know that caught the attention of the Ravens pass rushers who are no joke. Guys like Terrell Suggs is going to be in Peterman's face all day if the line can't hold up regardless of how quick he can get the ball out.

Key 3 - Since the Bills secondary is once again a strength, I'm not concerned about that. On defense, what I am watching is if they can stop the run. That was a big problem last year and they'll be tested with Ravens running back Alex Collins.

Outside expectations are low:

Once again the expectations for the Bills are low. This happened last year and they ended up breaking the playoff drought. Even though the team says that was last year, this is a whole new year, they're still taking that same approach of ignoring the outside noise.

"You do block out the noise because it can go both ways. I've been around teams that were supposed to go to the Super Bowl and if you start believing your hype then you're not going to have success. This league is close every week," Bills general manager Brandon Beane said.

"We don't really pay attention to it. Obviously it can be fuel to our fire. It only matters who's in this locker room and what we think and what we're able to do," Bills safety Micah Hyde explained.

