x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Bills

Week 6: Bills at Titans: Stats and storylines

Follow along with Ashley Holder for the Buffalo Bills' Week 6 statistics and game storylines from Monday Night Football.
Credit: AP
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (31) is shown before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Bills inactive players vs. the Tennessee Titans

Matt Milano active vs. Titans after missing Sunday Night Football vs. the Kansas City Chiefs with a hamstring injury.

1st Quarter

  • Tyler Bass nails the 24-yard field goal. Bills on the board first, 3-0.
  • Josh Allen sacked by Harold Landry. 
  • Jordan Poyer picks off Titans QB Ryan Tannehill.
  • Bills defense held Derrick Henry to just 8 yards on 4 carries. 

 End of the 1st:

Titans-0

Bills-3

2nd Quarter

  • Dawson Knox gets the handoff and in for the touchdown but called called back for holding on Emmanuel Sanders. Bills cant recover and settle for a Tyler Bass 28-yard field goal. Bills lead 6-0.
  • Titans running back Derrick Henry breaks loose and goes 76 yards for the touchdown. Titans lead 7-6 after the extra point. 
  • Josh Allen sacked again by Harold Landry - second most this season. He had three against Pittsburgh.
  • Josh Allen with a 14-yard touchdown to Stefon Diggs (his second of the season)- Bills lead 13-7.