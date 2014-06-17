Week 6: Bills at Titans: Stats and storylines

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Bills inactive players vs. the Tennessee Titans
Matt Milano active vs. Titans after missing Sunday Night Football vs. the Kansas City Chiefs with a hamstring injury.
1st Quarter
- Tyler Bass nails the 24-yard field goal. Bills on the board first, 3-0.
- Josh Allen sacked by Harold Landry.
- Jordan Poyer picks off Titans QB Ryan Tannehill.
- Bills defense held Derrick Henry to just 8 yards on 4 carries.
End of the 1st:
Titans-0
Bills-3
2nd Quarter
- Dawson Knox gets the handoff and in for the touchdown but called called back for holding on Emmanuel Sanders. Bills cant recover and settle for a Tyler Bass 28-yard field goal. Bills lead 6-0.
- Titans running back Derrick Henry breaks loose and goes 76 yards for the touchdown. Titans lead 7-6 after the extra point.
- Josh Allen sacked again by Harold Landry - second most this season. He had three against Pittsburgh.
- Josh Allen with a 14-yard touchdown to Stefon Diggs (his second of the season)- Bills lead 13-7.