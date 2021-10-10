x
Bills

Week 5: Bills at Chiefs: Stats and storylines

Follow along with Ashley Holder for the Buffalo Bills' Week 5 statistics and game storylines from Sunday Night Football.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Buffalo Bills will face off with the Kansas City Chiefs fighting for a chance to be in the drivers seat in the AFC 1-seed race. It's a rematch of the 2021 AFC Championship game where Buffalo lost 38-24.

Bills inactive players vs. the Kansas City Chiefs 

1st Quarter

  • Chiefs settle for a field goal, 3-0 - 17 plays, 56 yards, 38 field goal from Harrison Butker. KC takes 6:29 off the clock.
  • Josh Allen touchdown, Tyler Bass XP good. Bills jump in front 7-3.
  • Siran Neal forces the fumble and Andre Smith recovers.

