Week 4 preview: Buffalo Bills at Las Vegas Raiders

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills will travel west to face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders (2-1) are coming off a 36-20 loss to the New England Patriots. The Bills (3-0) will look to remain undefeated after a thrilling 35-32 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The key for the Bills has been Josh Allen. Allen, who was named AFC Offensive Player of the month, is having a strong start to the season with almost 1,100 passing yards and 12 total touchdowns.

The young Raiders defense will have to start fast to contain the run and pass game. Las Vegas is coming off a game where it allowed 250 yards rushing against New England.

Regardless of last week’s Raiders loss, Allen is not counting their defense out.

“They are very young and talented also athletic in the back end,” Allen said. “They have guys that can fly around. They will come up and pop you, we must be prepared for that. They have two second-year guys in Clelin Ferrell and Maxx Crosby, who we must stay on top on them. They can get to the passer early and often. We must expect anything they can throw at us.”

A big issue for the Bills has been third-quarter breakdowns. Last week the Rams scored four straight touchdowns before Buffalo responded.

Safety Micah Hyde said their second half preparation was big focal point this week.

“I wish I could answer why we break down in those third quarters, and then maybe we could figure out how to change it,” Hyde said. “We had the idea of coming out and paying fast we just didn’t hold true. We will continue to improve.”

It’s also important the Bills turn the corner on the run defense, especially with Josh Jacobs.

“He’s a beast, 28 is a beast,” Hyde said. “He’s a young guy and gets it done. It takes multiple guys to bring him down. It will take all 11 guys to bring him down. Everybody needs to stay in their gap and tackling. That’s big note for us to improve on.”