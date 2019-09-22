ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills are set to play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon at New Era Field.

The Bills are 2-0 on the season while the Bengals come into the game having lost both of their games this season.

Here are the Bills inactive players for today:

  • CB Taron Johnson
  • RB Devin Singletary
  • S  Jaquan Johnson
  • G Ike Boettger 
  • OL Connor McDermott
  • OL Ryan Bates
  • TE Tyler Kroft

