ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills are set to play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon at New Era Field.

The Bills are 2-0 on the season while the Bengals come into the game having lost both of their games this season.

Here are the Bills inactive players for today:

CB Taron Johnson

RB Devin Singletary

S Jaquan Johnson

G Ike Boettger

OL Connor McDermott

OL Ryan Bates

TE Tyler Kroft

