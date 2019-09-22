ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills are set to play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon at New Era Field.
The Bills are 2-0 on the season while the Bengals come into the game having lost both of their games this season.
Here are the Bills inactive players for today:
- CB Taron Johnson
- RB Devin Singletary
- S Jaquan Johnson
- G Ike Boettger
- OL Connor McDermott
- OL Ryan Bates
- TE Tyler Kroft
RELATED: Bills' tailgate policy alters game-day routine for fans, businesses
RELATED: Take 2: Heather and Vic preview Bills vs. Bengals
RELATED: Celebrations to take place this weekend in honor of Pancho Billa