Week 2 Monday Mailbag: Julianne answers your Bills questions

Bills fans asked if they should be concerned about Josh Allen. And what's up with all of the taunting penalties across the NFL?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Question 1: Should fans be concerned about Josh Allen?

Josh Allen's statistics weren't huge on Sunday against Miami, but he certainly didn't have a bad game. He just didn't peak in 2020 Josh Allen as we got used to seeing last season, nor was he in Week 1 against the Steelers.

Allen completed just over 50 percent of his passes for 179 yards with two touchdowns and an interception against the Dolphins. There's no reason to panic - the outcome was still a 35-0 Bills win.

Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said Allen wasn't particularly proud of his performance, but everyone else at One Bills Drive is incredibly confident in their franchise quarterback. Not every game will be Allen's best, but Daboll said consistency is what makes great players great, and Josh Allen has that.

Question 2: After being hospitalized for COVID-19 at the beginning of training camp, should the Bills rest left tackle Dion Dawkins until he is totally healthy?

If you rest Dion Dawkins, that means Spencer Brown will be coming into the game to replace him. While there's a lot to like about the six-foot, eight-inch, 311-pound rookie, he is still learning the Bills offense. The veteran Dawkins knows the offense and knows how to work with Josh Allen. Dawkins struggled against Pittsburgh Week 1, with three holding calls, but the Steelers front seven on defense - when they're healthy - are going to make most offensive lines look silly. I would expect Dawkins to be back in his groove soon, and his conditioning is improving each week.

Question 3: There's been a lot of fan frustration about taunting penalties like the one Levi Wallace got on Sunday. They've been thrown around all over the league. What's up with the taunting penalties?

Bills cornerback Levi Wallace landed himself a taunting penalty on Sunday, and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said on Monday how much drawing that penalty is unlike Wallace's character. Frazier said he didn't mind the penalty to get to see that fire under Wallace's belly.

We've seen plenty of taunting penalties in the first two weeks of the NFL season (and in the preseason) because the NFL competition committee asked officials this year to make a point of emphasis of flagging any players who gesture towards their opponents after a play has been made - things like spinning the ball after a catch, or standing up and flexing towards an opponent.

The good news for the Bills is Sean McDermott and his coordinators have their team under control, and Buffalo is a well-disciplined team under their leadership. While it's easy to gripe that the NFL is getting too soft - I would imagine this change in taunting penalties will add up to just one more advantage for the Bills.