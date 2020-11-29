Week 12 preview: Buffalo Bills vs Los Angeles Chargers

Will the Bills bounce back after the bye week?

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — After a week of rest, the Bills (7-3) are set to go up against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday afternoon. Though LA’s record (3-7) doesn’t show it, Buffalo knows this won’t be an easy one.



Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert was thrown in the mix to lead his team and has made some big throws. Individually, he's been far from disappointing this season.

Against the Jets last week, Herbert was 37 for 49, 366 yards and three touchdowns. Herbert is hoping to build on that success against a struggling Bills secondary.



For Bills head coach Sean McDermott, there's no doubt in his mind that the rookie is ahead of the curve.

“He’s very impressive; he’s just done a great job,” McDermott said.

“He doesn’t seem like a rookie,” said Bills safety Micah Hyde. “He’s reading the field, reading the formations that the defense plans to get in. He’s able to make big throws. Definitely not a rookie.”



Josh Allen and Justin Herbert will go head to head on Sunday. Two of the youngest quarterbacks in the Super Bowl era with a passer rating of 100 or more to do so for the third time.

Herbert is on track to break records this season and his reliance on veteran wideout Keenan Allen is apparent in the numbers. The 28-year-old is coming off of a 145 yard performance against the Jets and was in the league's top ten in reception yards heading into this week.

“The performance that he had in Sunday was really magical in a lot of ways,” said Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. “It seems like their quarterback really targets him. He looks for him. His numbers have gone up because of that. They've got a great rapport between the two of them, and we're going to have to find ways to slow him down."

The Bills defense has been questionable throughout this season and it's something Buffalo has worked on this week in practice. It's a good time to improve as the Chargers activate one of their best playmakers.



Austin Ekeler is set to make his return Sunday against the Bills. The Chargers star running back has been sidelined for eight weeks with a hamstring injury. Without Ekeler, the Chargers running backs have been averaging just 2.8 yards per carry. Ekeler was averaging just over five yards per carry in the four games he played this season.

The Bills also making roster moves this weekend. Buffalo placed offensive lineman Cody Ford and wide receiver John Brown on the injured reserve list and elevated linebacker Darron Lee and wide receiver Jake Kumerow versus the Chargers.