Week 10 preview: Buffalo Bills at Arizona Cardinals

The Bills will look improve to 8-2 before the bye week with a win over the Cardinals.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's a battle between two of the youngest quarterbacks in the league when the Buffalo Bills travel west to face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Buffalo is 7-2 overall and hoping to improve to 8-2 before the bye week. The Bills are 3-1 on the road have won the last three consecutive games. Arizona is 5-3 overall and 2-2 at home looking for a win.

We've seen Kyler Murray and the Arizona offense explode, but it's the defensive unit that raises questions. The Cardinals defense allowed Miami to get almost 250 yards on them. This, in return, could be a positive thing for the Bills offense if Arizona’s defense remains unresponsive.

#TheFridayBreakdown: @viccarucci and I talk keys to a #Bills victory against the #Cardinals as Buffalo approaches the bye week.

Check out the full conversation here on @WGRZ

Josh Allen has been playing lights out, receiving AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for the second time this season.

After his performance against the Seahawks, Allen put up 415 yards and four total touchdowns all with a heavy heart. On Saturday night Allen found out his grandmother, Patricia Allen, passed away and used her loss to fuel his fire against the top team in the NFC.

The question now is how will Josh Allen match his performance from last week against Arizona?

The Bills will also be without a few players who couldn’t make the trip due to the coronavirus.

The team announced Saturday that cornerback Josh Norman tested positive for COVID-19 and has been placed on the Reserve/Covid-19 list. Norman has missed the last three games and was scheduled to make his return this weekend.

Three other players who were in close contact with Norman were also placed on the Reserve/Covid-19 list. Cornerback Levi Wallace, safety Dean Marlowe and tight end Tyler Kroft. None of them traveled to Arizona.

Josh Norman has tested positive for COVID-19. Tyler Kroft, Levi Wallace and Dean Marlowe all have been placed on the COVID-19 list as well due to close contact. All are out for Sunday's game against Arizona and won't travel.

Buffalo elevated cornerbacks Dane Jackson and Daryl Worley, linebacker Darron Lee and safety Josh Thomas.

Sunday's game marks 10 straight weeks of play for the Bills and a much-needed bye week. Though the team is focused on Arizona, a week's rest can't be far from the Bills minds.