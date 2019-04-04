BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the National Football League readies for its 100th anniversary season, plans for the celebration are underway among all 32 teams.

In Buffalo, the Bills will be marking an anniversary of their own as the franchise turns 60. This week, at the annual CAA World Congress of Sports in California, Kim Pegula, co-owner (with husband Terry) and team president, discussed how the Bills plan to join in the festivities.

Pegula said Bills' fans "want to be engaged with our stadium on the big moments of their lives" noting the numerous requests for newlyweds to have pictures taken at New Era Field. Read how one lucky couple will be selected to get married during halftime of a Bills game on Buffalo Business First's website.