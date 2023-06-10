Von Miller says he's ready to play; still day to day

During the course of the week, the thought was there was a remote chance that the Bills' Von Miller would return to the line-up against the Jaguars.

WATFORD, UK — During the course of the week, the thought was there was a remote chance that the Bills' Von Miller would return to the line-up against the Jaguars.

Miller defines remote as 94.5-percent.

That’s what he said his expectation level was that he would see action this week here in London.

It would be his first game action since he tore his ACL last Thanksgiving in Detroit. He came off the PUP list earlier this week and went through two practices in Buffalo before taking part in Friday’s walk-thru at the team resort outside of London.

Adding to the situation is the fact that defensive end Greg Rousseau is confirmed as out of Sunday’s game with a foot injury he suffered in last week’s win over Miami.

Head coach Sean McDermott would only say that Miller is being evaluated day to day, and that Rousseau’s absence wouldn’t impact a decision on Miller’s status.

Miller acknowledged it’s ultimately up to the coaches, but said he “looks forward” to playing in front of fans here in the UK.

The Bills (3-1) face the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) at 9:30amET Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.