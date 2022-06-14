Von Miller pushing to help Bills bring a championship to Buffalo

"We have some of the best fans in the league, we have super bowl fans and we want to go out there and play the best that we possibly can to make Bills Mafia proud."

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Von Miller has been a Buffalo Bill for a few months and finally took place in his first mandatory mini camp in New York.

Though he's a two-time Super Bowl champion and now with his third team, he said there's no way he can compare them all. You can't compare the Rams to the Broncos and the Broncos to the Rams and you also cannot compare the Bills to any of those other teams. Miller told 2on Your Side's Adam Benigni that Buffalo is like his third kid and you have to love them all the same.

"It's like having a third kid," said Bills defensive end Von Miller. "But you have another kid that you won a Super Bowl with as well, you love them too, and here you got a new kid that's just talented as any other kid that I have. You love them the same so it's all love, every team is different. The similarities that each team has had is in the locker room. All great teams are player-driven and we have a great roster of guys, great leaders in the locker room and that's the parallel with all the teams that I've been on before."

We all know there are championship expectations this season for the Bills after spending a ridiculous amount of money on Von Miller, an extension with Stefon Diggs, so this season is almost deemed a super or bust season.

For a newcomer, Miller said it's not about winning for the team but more so about Bills Mafia's fan base that has stayed loyal since the 90s.

"I'm not even going to talk about the team, my thing is it starts with the fans," said Miller. "We have some of the best fans in the league, we have super bowl fans and we want to go out there and play the best that we possibly can to make Bills Mafia proud."

"We're here in the indoor practice facility and we have all these AFC championships and not one Super Bowl. It's an expectation from this franchise, it's an expectation from this fan base. The Bills are right on the edge, and I want to be that last drop to overflow these guys, man."

Miller did admit that selfishly he would also love to become the first NFL player ever to win a championship with three different teams.

How sweet would that be it be to get it done in Buffalo, the home of good and loyal neighbors.