Von Miller out of game with knee injury; Bills lead Lions at half

DETROIT — Buffalo Bills defensive end Von Miller is out of this game against the Lions with what the team has announced as a knee injury.

Miller went down awkwardly defending a play late in the second quarter. He was down on one knee for a long period of time before slowly walking off the field under his own power. He was taken to the locker room on a cart just before halftime.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was first to report the initial diagnosis was a knee sprain.

Tyler bass kicked a 47-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter to give Buffalo a 17-14 lead at halftime over the Detroit Lions.

The initial diagnosis for #Bills star Von Miller is a knee sprain, source said. That would be a good outcome. No one has ruled out a more serious injury, but some hope. He has an MRI and other tests tomorrow to confirm. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 24, 2022

Jared Goff connected with Amon-Ra St. Brown for a 1-yard touchdown on fourth- and-goal with 1:52 left on the drive prior.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen led a pair of touchdown drives hitting Isaiah McKenzie for 19-yards on Buffalo's first score. Allen ran for a three yard score, capping a 56-yard drive after Buffalo recovered a Detroit fumble in the second quarter.