Von Miller out of game with knee injury; Bills lead Lions at half

DETROIT — Buffalo Bills defensive end Von Miller is out of this game against the Lions with what the team has announced as a knee injury.
Miller went down awkwardly defending a play late in the second quarter. He was down on one knee for a long period of time before slowly walking off the field under his own power. He was taken to the locker room on a cart just before halftime.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was first to report the initial diagnosis was a knee sprain.
Tyler bass kicked a 47-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter to give Buffalo a 17-14 lead at halftime over the Detroit Lions.
Jared Goff connected with Amon-Ra St. Brown for a 1-yard touchdown on fourth- and-goal with 1:52 left on the drive prior.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen led a pair of touchdown drives hitting Isaiah McKenzie for 19-yards on Buffalo's first score. Allen ran for a three yard score, capping a 56-yard drive after Buffalo recovered a Detroit fumble in the second quarter.
Bills CB Tre'Davious White played the first two defensive series for Buffalo. It was his first appearance in game action this season after tearing his ACL in last Thanksgiving's win in New Orleans. He was replaced by Christian Benford.