Von Effect: Bills pass rush off to a hot start

The Bills had 7 sacks on no blitzes in Miller's debut with Buffalo.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills' 31-10 win over the Rams in week one was the exact scenario that General Manager Brandon Beane envisioned when he went out and signed Von Miller to boost the Bills pass rush.

It's clear Miller is making a major impact on not only the stat sheet, but on the other players around him as well.

Buffalo had seven sacks on zero blitzes vs. Los Angeles in Week 1. Bills head coach Sean McDermott says it's certainly something the team needs to build off of.

"That is what you need. That's what you need to play really good defense and win championships. When we had this vision with a player like that, in terms of getting it to a level where we can be really good, it's something we are trying to build. It's just one game now we have to turn and focus on this opponent and improve our level of play," said McDermott.

Miller finished with two sacks, and four tackles in his debut with Buffalo.

Safety Jordan Poyer said the Bills defensive line play made it much easier for the secondary to contain one of the top wide outs in the league in Cooper Kupp.

"You force teams to have to drive the football down the field. Eventually there is going to be a mistake. Being able to limit those explosive plays and taking advantage of the opportunities coming. Teams know that. So, it is just us on the back end making the quarterback blink a half second longer, giving Von and those guys a half a second to get there." said Poyer.

Miller gave a lot of credit to Bills defensive line coach Eric Washington,

"It's a special room I have never been in a room that big with d tackles and defensive ends, we have fun, we joke, we have a lot of big laughs in there, but when it is time to go in we all follow coach Washington's leadership, he is a great coach, he commands respect from everyone, it's a good energy, good chemistry in there and I am happy to be part of this d line group." said Miller.

Miller clearly fed off of the energy of being back in LA last Thursday, it's exciting to think how he will look in front of Bills Mafia for the home opener on Monday night.