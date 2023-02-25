Carucci Take 2: Bills' Scouting Combine is the next big step toward crucial draft

WGRZ Bills/NFL Insider Vic Carucci says logic strongly suggests the Bills, who have the 27th overall pick, will be looking closely at five positions.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — This is no ordinary NFL Draft for which the Buffalo Bills are preparing.

It doesn’t have the magnitude of the 2018 edition, of course, because that was when the Bills selected their franchise quarterback, Josh Allen. However, the picks made April 27-29 will carry significant weight when it comes to keeping their window as a Super Bowl contender open.

For now, it’s not nearly as wide open as it appeared before the 2022 season. Considerable flaws in the roster that began surfacing through the second half of the schedule became magnified in the bitterly disappointing divisional-round playoff loss against Cincinnati.

The main and somewhat stunning conclusion after that game was the Bills, for all the Super Bowl-or-bust hype they generated last offseason, need to significantly address no fewer than five positions this offseason. And with their payroll in need of roughly $16 million in slashing to get below the NFL’s $240 million salary cap, the best, if not only, way they’ll be able to fix the roster is with exceptional drafting. For a team in such a bind, the more rookie contracts, the better.

That brings us to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, which begins in earnest Tuesday at Indianapolis.

It’s another piece of a scouting puzzle the Bills and the league’s 31 other teams. It’s a chance to continue to get to know the prospects better through team interviews with them and results of the all-important medical examinations, widely seen as the most valuable aspect of the combine.

Logic strongly suggests the Bills, who have the 27th overall pick, will be looking closely at the following positions: Offensive line, edge rusher/defensive line, safety, wide receiver and running back. Besides their first-round choice, the Bills likely need to find starters and/or immediate contributors at all those spots.

Predictions of what they’ll do with that first pick are all over the lot, though doing something that aligns with the team’s presumed strength — the passing game — figures to be an obvious priority. And that begins on the offensive line.

Allen’s protection in the pocket left so much to be desired. He was frequently under duress and, despite his tremendous ability to move the chains with his legs, he did too much running and was exposed to too much punishment. The Bills could easily have their eyes on an offensive lineman with their first-round choice.

But it wouldn’t be at all surprising if they decided to bolster a pass rush that was sorely lacking, especially after the season-ending knee injury Von Miller suffered during the Thanksgiving victory at Detroit; safety, considering that Jordan Poyer is likely to depart in free agency; wide receiver, given that no one else has consistently stepped up to provide a legitimate No. 2 to Stefon Diggs, and running back, with the distinct possibility that Devin Singletary could also exit via free agency and a larger, a more powerful alternative to James Cook is needed.

Combine names to watch for the Bills:

O’Cyrus Torrence, OT, Florida. At 6-foot-5 and 346 pounds, he has classic size to play tackle. He shows the ability to dominate pass rushers and hold his own when they try to overpower him. He has a reputation for maintaining a solid pocket and displays impressive footwork in pass protection and athleticism to move and block on for the run.

Dewand Jones, OT, Ohio State. Starting with his mammoth frame (6-8, 375 pounds), Jones has the goods to be a highly effective tackle for many years to come. He’s as dominant a run-blocker as any from this year’s college crop, consistently putting defenders on their back. Jones also displays great instincts and awareness of where to be and what to do, particularly when it comes to combination blocks.

Drew Sanders, Edge, Arkansas. His size (6-5, 232 pounds) isn’t ideal, but he has considerable athleticism and explosiveness to be an effective edge rusher. Sanders has a knack for getting low as he gets around tackles, an excellent trait for pass rushers, and also can adjust on the move to gain separation from blockers.

Keion White, DL/Edge, Georgia Tech. He has good size (6-5, 280 pounds) and athleticism to be a versatile defensive lineman, capable of playing inside and outside. Scouts love his all-out effort and the way he can get away from blockers.

Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M. In so many ways, he seems like an ideal fit for the Bills’ secondary, which places a high premium on intelligence and instincts. His ultra-tight grasp of coverages makes him someone Sean McDermott, Leslie Frazier and the rest of the Bills’ defensive coaches will love to have on the field, especially in critical situations. Johnson excels in coverage and in playing the run.

Jordan Battle, S, Alabama. He is, first, a physical presence, showing the kind of physicality and aggressiveness commonly found in a linebacker. Battle’s best work is done near the line of scrimmage, but he has plenty of pass-coverage skills, both in terms of his athletic ability and smarts.

Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee. He has great speed, something he can verify at the combine. He routinely requires double-coverage and his long arms allow him to come down with the majority of contested balls. Hyatt’s run-after-catch prowess is remarkable.

Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College. He’s particularly effective in space. Flowers doesn’t only show speed and elusiveness, breaking ankles with outstanding change-of-direction skills, but he’s also a nasty and highly physical runner after the catch. That makes him someone who could make an impact on jet sweeps.

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas. He probably won’t be available when the Bills pick in the first round, but he’s widely viewed as the best running back in the draft. He has a nice combination of size (6-0 and 220 pounds) and speed. Robinson is a powerful runner who consistently gives extra effort to move piles. He also seems to have what it takes physically to pick up blitzers.