Carucci Take2: Bills do just enough to win another divisional crown

WGRZ Bills/NFL Insider Vic Carucci says it wasn’t pretty, and at times it was downright ugly, but it was just enough to get the job done and win the AFC East again.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Here are my five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 27-10 victory Sunday against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium:

1. It wasn’t pretty – and at times it was downright ugly – but it was just enough to get the job done.

The job, in this case, was winning a second consecutive AFC East championship and securing a home wild-card playoff game next weekend. It marked the first time the Bills have won back-to-back division crowns since 1991 and they now own the No. 3 seed in the AFC behind Tennessee and Kansas City.

Accomplishing as much against one of the worst teams in the NFL shouldn’t have required more than minimal effort.

Don’t fret over the esthetics of this one. They didn’t matter. The Bills simply needed to find a way to win, though even that proved unnecessary considering the New England Patriots’ loss against the Miami Dolphins would have completed the task regardless of the Bills-Jets outcome.

Little of what the Bills showed resembled the performance of a playoff-bound team, but I’m not convinced they were approaching the game with the fullest amount of energy or focus. Yes, they wanted to win the AFC East, but a close second on the priority list was doing so without paying the price of a significant injury.

2. I can’t say, for a fact, Josh Allen and the rest of the offense worked with a vanilla-ish, preseason type of game plan, but it sure looked that way.

And it would make sense because the only game plan that matters is the one they’ll be installing for their playoff opponent next weekend. The Bills’ coaches undoubtedly did double duty last week, putting together what was needed for the Jets and also studying and preparing for potential postseason foes.

Time is a more precious commodity than ever for teams with a week or less to prepare for win-or-go-home game.

3. For a good portion of the game, Allen and his receivers were not particularly sharp.

They did pull things together in the fourth quarter, and Allen finished with respectable numbers: 24-of-45 for 239 yards and two touchdowns before giving way to Mitchell Trubisky for mop-up time in the last few minutes.

Most of the issues he and his pass-catchers had were related to timing. A solid week of practice would seemingly go a long way toward fixing them.

4. Big props to the Bills’ defense.

I realize the Jets’ offense is pathetic. Zach Wilson, their rookie quarterback playing his first game against Buffalo, is fairly raw, his previous impressive flashes notwithstanding.

The Bills’ defensive front overwhelmed the Jets’ O-line, sacking Wilson nine times and repeatedly causing him to run for his life. He finished with 15 net passing yards.

The Bills held the Jets to 53 total net yards (48 on the ground), compared to the Bills’ 424.

5. What can we expect next week?

First, regardless of the opponent (the best chances are New England or the Chargers depending on the outcome of Sunday night’s Chargers-Raiders game), the Bills will likely be far more ready to play from the start than they were Sunday.

The Patriots would figure to bring out the most in the way of sheer emotion from the Bills. We’ve seen how they reacted to the embarrassment of losing a Monday night home game against New England, throttling the Pats at Foxborough, Mass., three weeks later.