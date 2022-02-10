Carucci Take 2: Showing remarkable grit, Bills finally find a way to win a close game

WGRZ Bills/NFL Insider Vic Carucci says there's a compelling case that Buffalo is an even better team now than when the season began.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Here are my five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 23-20 victory against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium:

1. Even for the NFL’s elite teams, not every win is going to be a breezy, ho-hum blowout. Sometimes, you need to scratch and claw your way back from big deficits.

That was what the Bills had to do to get to 3-1. It doesn’t make them any less of a team than when they won their first game of the season by three touchdowns or their second by 34 points.

In fact, given the many injuries with which they’re dealing, and the frustrating way they lost against Miami the previous week, it makes a compelling case that they’re an even better team now than when the season began with all those Super Bowl-bound predictions.

After trailing, 20-3, in the second quarter, the Bills proceeded to score 20 unanswered points the rest of the way. They did it with an impressive performance by a defense missing key starters. They did it with Josh Allen getting the offense back on track after a poor first half, which is the kind of thing leading MVP candidates do. They did it with sound coaching adjustments and overall poise, especially in the closing seconds.

This was a remarkably gritty, gutsy display by the Bills as they recorded their largest comeback win in more than 11 years. In snapping an NFL-record-tying streak of 20 games with victories by 10 or more points, they also ended a seven-game run of losing one-score affairs.

Allen wasn’t spectacular. He threw for one touchdown and ran for another. But he was part of a collective effort that, as he told reporters after the game, “just found a way.”

That “way” was helped by questionable decision-making by John Harbaugh, who, with his team at the Buffalo 2 with 4:15 left, elected not to go for a field goal on fourth down that would have given his team a 23-20 lead before the Bills’ winning drive. Instead, Lamar Jackson threw his second interception to Jordan Poyer, who made the play in the end zone for a touchback. That set up the Bills’ game-winning drive.

That “way” also was helped by a debatable roughing-the-passer penalty on the Ravens, who had nine accepted penalties to the Bills’ four.

In the end, however, good teams do, indeed, manage to find a path to success … even if they get a little assistance.

2. How about Matt Milano?

The Bills’ linebacker had a monster day. He was credited with a career-high-tying 13 tackles, including 11 initial hits. He had two tackles for loss.

Milano was a one-man wrecking crew, making plays from sideline to sideline and getting excellent penetration into the Ravens’ backfield.

Milano’s play earned him early All-Pro votes. He should also receive strong AFC Defensive Player of the Week consideration.

3. How about Jordan Poyer?

His return after sitting out with a foot injury last week gave the secondary a significant boost. Though the Bills’ backfield was solid against the Dolphins, Poyer’s presence provided greater stability and opportunism, as evidenced by his two interceptions.

If Poyer hasn’t already done enough to convince the Bills to give him the big contract extension he wants, he never will.

4. Devin Singletary is a major asset to the Bills’ offense.

I’m tired of hearing all the complaints about the team’s running backs. So many critics believe the team either needs to sit Singletary and Zack Moss and turn over the No. 1 role to rookie James Cook, or make a trade for a running back.

I think this team is just fine with Singletary, despite the fumble that set up the field goal that gave the Ravens a 17-3 lead early in the second quarter. He caught four of the five passes thrown his way for 47 yards, including a 16-yard gain on second-and-11 that was instrumental in setting up Tyler Bass’ winning field goal. He averaged a solid 4.5 yards per carry on 11 rushing attempts, one going for 18 yards.

The Bills are not traditional when it comes to how they use their running backs. They use their short/intermediate passing game as their rushing attack. It’s also true that their primary ball-carrier is Allen, and that’s likely to remain the case as long as he is their QB and his body allows him to be the major ground force he has been his entire career.

But consider this postgame take on Singletary from Allen: “I can’t rave enough about who he is and what he does for this team. He’s doing everything right. The dude, all he knows is work. That’s why his (nickname) is Motor.”

5. A week ago, there was a lot of discussion about Ken Dorsey’s headset-throwing, computer-tablet-flinging, paper-tossing tirade in the coaches’ booth.

What a difference seven days make?

On Sunday, the Bills’ offensive coordinator was the picture of calm. Of course, he was more than slightly aware that CBS’ cameras were trained on him, seeking another outburst. But Dorsey didn’t allow his emotions to get the better of him as the Bills’ offense sputtered through the first half, in part because he was too conservative and predictable with his play-calling.