ORCHARD PARK - NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport is correcting a report from earlier in the day on Monday.

Rapoport, who tweeted that McCoy suffered broken ribs during the Bills game on Sunday, now says McCoy's injury will not be classified as a rib fracture.

Correction on an early report: #Bills did tests on RB LeSean McCoy’s ribs this morning, and despite the hard shot to his side, it will not be classified as a rib fracture. He believed it was last night, learned this morning it is not. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 17, 2018

McCoy struggled for the second straight week, rushing for only 39 yards on 9 attempts.

McCoy was limited in the second half, swapping into and out of the game.

Coach McDermott is expected to address the media later today.

The Bills travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings next Sunday.

