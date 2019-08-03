BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ian Rapoport of NFL Network now says there is no deal between the Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers for Antonio Brown.

Rapoport tweeted early Friday morning that the two teams were close to making a deal, but couldn't come to a final agreement.

Also Friday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted out a quote from Bills GM Brandon Beane saying "it didn't make sense for either side." Beane also went on to say the Bills are now focused on free agency.

Late Thursday night Rapoport had tweeted that the Steelers and Bills are working on a deal, but conflicting reports said it wouldn't be happening.

Antonio Brown took to the NFL's post on Instagram commenting, "Fake News." Overnight, however, he deleted the comment.

Bills reporter, Vic Carucci, says that "no deal is imminent." Adding that another source deems it "unlikely."