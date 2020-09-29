Undefeated Bills crack top 5 in NFL Power Rankings from multiple outlets

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are making headlines across the league and media outlets for their 3-0 start to the season.
Following their 35-32 win over the Los Angeles Rams, the Bills have cracked the top 5 in many power rankings across many sports media outlets.
Below is a list of some sports media outlets with their week 3 power rankings and their reasoning behind why they put the Bills in that spot.
- NBC Sports: #5. "We’ve made plenty of jokes about Josh Allen being a liability. That stops now."
- ESPN: #5. "Through three weeks, the Bills sport the fourth-best offense in the NFL and the second-best passing attack. Josh Allen has looked like an MVP candidate in his first three games, willing the Bills to victory with fourth-quarter comebacks in each of his past two."
- Yahoo! Sports: #3. "The Packers almost grabbed the third spot. I still believe in the Bills, but nearly blowing a 28-3 lead in their first real test this season wasn’t a great sign (it’s also a reason they aren’t a spot higher this week). Still, Josh Allen continues to play well and even though they were lucky to get that pass interference call at the end, 3-0 is a great place to be."
- CBS Sports: #4. "Josh Allen has the offense looking special, but the defense has had some issues. They have to play better on that side of the ball."
- Sports Illustrated: #7. "Josh Allen has passed for more than 300 yards in each game, rattling off 10 TDs with only one interception. He’s sent a message to those skeptical of how big a leap forward he’d take in his third season."
- USA Today: #10. "QB Josh Allen's growth has been impressive. But defense's regression to date is startling. Buffalo didn't beat Rams on Sunday, officials did."
- NFL.com: #6. "The Bills are 2-0 after wins over the Jets and Dolphins, and Josh Allen -- so far, at least -- is making all his believers look smart."
The Bills are on the road this week against the (2-1) Las Vegas Raiders. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m.