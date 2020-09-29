Undefeated Bills crack top 5 in NFL Power Rankings from multiple outlets

Following their 35-32 win over the Los Angeles Rams, the Bills have cracked the top 5 in many power rankings across many sports media outlets.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are making headlines across the league and media outlets for their 3-0 start to the season.

Below is a list of some sports media outlets with their week 3 power rankings and their reasoning behind why they put the Bills in that spot.