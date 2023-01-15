x
Unclear whether Hamlin will attend Bills' home playoff game

It is unclear whether Bills safety Damar Hamlin, plans to attend Buffalo’s home playoff game against the Miami Dolphins.
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (31) is shown before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — It is unclear whether Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is still recovering after going into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati two weeks ago, plans to attend Buffalo’s wild-card playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

A person with direct knowledge of the player’s schedule had told The Associated Press on Sunday that Hamlin planned to attend. He later said those "plans may have changed.”

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because Hamlin has kept his schedule and recovery private since being released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday.

Hamlin visited teammates at the Bills' stadium on Saturday but has not been seen in public since being rushed off the field in Cincinnati in an ambulance on Jan. 2. He spent more than a week in the hospital, much of the time in critical condition.

Charged-up fans are eager to blunt the memory of Hamlin’s collapse when the 24-year-old from the Pittsburgh exurb of McKees Rocks stood up after making a tackle against the Bengals, then fell backward, landing motionless on the turf at Paycor Stadium.

The Bills have not released any details about Hamlin's plans for the game.

