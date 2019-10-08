ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Injuries continue to take a toll on the Bills offensive line rebuild.

Two more offensive lineman appeared on the Bills' injured list.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said before practice Friday that Connor McDermott was now in the concussion protocol. McDermott also said that center Russell Bodine has an oblique strain and would sit out practice.

The Bills traded for offensive lineman Ryan Bates on Friday afternoon.

Bodine and McDermott are just two players on the Bills' long injury list.

Safety Micah Hyde continues to deal with a neck injury. He is limited in practice. Cornerback Taron Johnson is dealing with a groin injury, and he too is limited in practice. Defensive end Jerry Hughes is limited with an ankle injury, and center Mitch Morse remains in the concussion protocol.

Among the tight ends, Dawson Know remains sidelined with a hamstring injury. Jason Croom returned to practice during individual drills. He too has been dealing with a hamstring injury. He's been out since right after training camp began.