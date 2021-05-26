Tremaine Edmunds searching for consistency

The Buffalo Bills picked up Tremaine Edmunds' fifth-year option over the off-season.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott's 70 plus players are in Orchard Park for voluntary OTA workouts and that includes starting linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

The Bills picked up Edmunds fifth-year option over the offseason and it shows that Buffalo still has high hopes on what his ceiling can be.

Now Edmunds has had plenty flashes of light throughout his first three years, but it's never remained consistent. Entering into year four, now he feels it's time to take it up a notch and find that consistency he's been looking for.

"I think overall just being more consistent over just getting better," Edmunds said. "I know that's a big topic, but that's just what it is. Improving on everything. I don't want to say one thing because I think it's everything."

Edmunds added, "I feel if I get 1 percent better on everything and keep doing it every single day, I'll get the results I want."

Edmunds was also happy that he got the word Buffalo would be bringing him back for a fifth year.

"I love it out here, man, the fans everything Buffalo has to offer," Edmunds said. "I love it. So I was excited because I know the group that we have here."

His partner in crime Matt Milano and many of the other linebackers are also in town as well. Edmunds said they're pushing each other and helping one another out during this in-person offseason. It's big that the whole linebacking core is ready to hit the ground running.