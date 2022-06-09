Tremaine Edmunds ready to make those "splash plays"

Edmunds is entering into his fifth year option with the Bills and knows this year has contain more explosive plays.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills safety Jordan Poyer isn't the only one who wants to get paid, add linebacker Tremaine Edmunds to the list, except he's a lot of quiet about it.

"I cant control that you know," said Edmunds. "All I can control is how I come out each and every day and work."

Edmunds is entering into his fifth year option with the Bills and knows this year has contain more of what Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier calls those "splash plays."

"Whether it's seeing stuff you pick up in the classroom, just being in the right position at the right time or just trusting what you see, I think ultimately everything comes out with making splash plays," Edmunds said. "Obviously we play this game to make big plays and to be the best player we can be, I'm going to continue trusting myself and people around me and those things will come."

The one that's been right by his side approaching five years is his partner in crime his and right hand man linebacker Matt Milano.

"There's a lot of things we learn from each other, a lot of things that we know how each other plays a little bit so it's like talking to my brother," said Edmunds. "I know it's only been five years but that's the connection we built with one another."

"We can tell each other anything, something comes up we have that good connection and we know one another is thinking so it makes it a lot easier to make sideline adjustments to how fast the game is going. So it definitely helps me out a lot and helps the defense out a lot. I'm excited to experience the ride with him another time."