Tre'Davious White's next goals: Enshrinement in Bills Wall of Fame, Super Bowl win for Buffalo

White recently signed a four-year extension with the Bills, keeping him under contract in Buffalo through the 2025 season.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Fresh off his contract extension, Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White spoke to the media Monday afternoon following the team's practice ahead of this Sunday's home opener against the New York Jets.

While addressing his extension, White shared what his next goals are.

"Now as I go into practice, I look around [the stadium] and I don't see a number twenty-seven on the Wall of Fame, so, why not? Why not be the first twenty-seven to be up there? Why can't I be that guy?" He asked.

White also shared that his other goal is to bring the Vince Lombardi Trophy to Buffalo.

"I got a ways to go, so that's next on my bucket list," he said. "If I could do that and win a Super Bowl for Buffalo, my teammates and to go out and be remembered as one of the bests cornerbacks in Bills history and NFL history."

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, White's four year extension is worth $70 million, including $55 million guaranteed.

Schefter says the total value of the deal is $82.1 million.