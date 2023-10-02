Tre’Davious White ruled out for the season

Head Coach Sean McDermott announced Monday afternoon, cornerback Tre’Davious White will be out for the season with a torn achilles.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Billsare losing a key piece to their defense.

Head Coach Sean McDermott announced Monday afternoon, cornerback Tre’Davious White will be out for the season with a torn achilles.

White was hurt in the final minute of the third quarter while covering receiver Tyreek Hill up the right sideline. White suddenly pulled up favoring his right leg and fell to the turf.

At one point, White attempted to stand up before falling back to the ground. He then pulled off his helmet and flung it down the field. Bills players eventually surrounded White as he was loaded into the cart with a towel over his head and his hand on his face in dejection.

White is among the Bills' more well-liked players because of his sense of humor and competitive nature, which was particularly evident in how he approached preparing for this season. After being limited to playing just six games last year, White privately discussed how driven he was to reclaim his place as one of the NFL’s top shutdown cornerbacks.