Tre'Davious White ruled out for Packers game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Top cornerback Tre'Davious White will not be in the line-up when the Buffalo Bills host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.

Head coach Sean McDermott confirmed the decision during his weekly press briefing.

He wouldn't go into further detail.

"Everyone is different in terms of how quickly they come back... We're confident in Tre. There's no hesitation in our mind about what he's going to be able to do when he gets back. It's just more of taking this one step at a time."

White suffered a torn ACL last season in the Thanksgiving night win at New Orleans. He started the season on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list. He returned to practice October 12th, opening a 21-day window that the Bills have to move him to the active roster. Otherwise he would have to go on injured reserve for at least four games.

That window closes November 1st.

"I'm not even going to go there. I think we're in a good spot, it's just one day at a time. We know what he means to our football team. We're also confident in the players that have stepped in when he's been out and they continue to grow which is good for our football team.... at the right time, Tre will be back and that will be a process as well."