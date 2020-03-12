Tre'Davious White nominated by Bills for NFL 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The award honors a player who exemplifies outstanding sportsmanship on the field.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The All-Pro cornerback for the Buffalo Bills was nominated by the team for a league honor.

The NFL announced all 32 nominees for the 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. According a release from the league, "Each NFL team nominated one player for the award, which recognizes players who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field. The award was created in 2014 in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney, Sr."

The Buffalo Bills have selected cornerback Tre'Davious White to represent the team in the honor.

"The award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition," the release states.

The award is voted on by current NFL players and the winner will be announced as part of NFL Honors award ceremony. The winner will also receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.