Transit Drive-In showing Buffalo Bills Monday night game

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — If you are looking for a place to watch the Buffalo Bills take on the San Francisco 49ers for Monday Night Football, the Transit Drive-In is an option.

The Drive-In posted on its Facebook and Twitter that it will be showing the game tonight on multiple screens. The experience provides natural social distancing and sports excitement under the stars, from the safety of your own car.

The Drive-In is discouraging people from different households from congregating and is not allowing tailgating Monday night. That means grills and open fires are not permitted. Propane heaters will be allowed.

There will be no admission fee to attend. The gate opens at 7 p.m. with kickoff happening at 8:15 p.m.

The Drive-In says its restrooms and snack bar will be open under the same guidelines, meaning you need to wear a mask.

