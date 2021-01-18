Transit Drive-In reports 8-hour cleanup after hosting Bills watch party

'It seems as though Bills Mafia is highly skilled at breaking tables, but not so great at cleaning up after themselves,' the venue said in a Facebook post.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Transit Drive-In hosted a Bills watch party of Saturday night, and that part went according to plan.

The cleanup, however, is another matter.

The popular venue, in a Facebook post Sunday night, expressed frustration with an eight-hour cleanup effort:

We spent close to 7 hours today cleaning up after the game from Saturday in addition to 1 hour after the game ended. We have never seen the lots that bad after movies or concerts.

Normally, cleanup is not such a big deal, but we are not at full staff as we would be during the summer months, and cleaning outdoors isn't exactly fun or easy when it's in the mid-30s, and windy.

It seems as though Bills Mafia is highly skilled at breaking tables, but not so great at cleaning up after themselves. If you can bring prodigious amounts of beer and chips with you, it shouldn't be that difficult to bring a couple of 30-gallon trash bags along, too. Maybe our expectations were too high for an event that was free for the public to attend.

Even with strong sales in the snack bar, most of those profits were absorbed by payroll costs for parking, security, kitchen staff, and cashiers. We are not permitted to charge admission for sports events, as we have been advised by our attorneys. Besides, we really are not doing these events for the money. It would just be nice to not have to spend 8 hours cleaning up after fans who can't or won't clean up after themselves.

We will be making an announcement on Monday afternoon regarding the sports event next Sunday that kicks off at 6:40 pm. Go team that rhymes with Chills.