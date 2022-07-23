Training camp spotlight preview: Bills add depth at running back

What will the Bills' backfield look like this season?

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — When it comes to the Bills backfield, many expect Devin Singletary to continue to lead as the No. 1 back on offense, but what about second-round pick James Cook and how will he be added into the mix?

That has yet to be seen, but given his skillset and style of play from his time at Georgia, he could be the high-flying pass catcher out of the backfield that Buffalo has been looking for.

"I can do it all," Cook said during minicamp. "I can play in the slot, out wide, run between the tackles, so I feel I can do it all and I am versatile. At the end of the day I have to work and put the time in, so I am ready to blend in with those guys and ready to compete."

And while Singletary and Cook are expected to get a majority of the reps, the window to impress is closing for Zack Moss, who is heading into his third season with Buffalo. So far the power back hasn't made much of an impact in the NFL.

As far as the rest of the depth chart, we know Taiwan Jones will be used more in a special teams role, which leaves veteran Duke Johnson, who signed with Buffalo this offseason. Johnson is expected to compete with Moss for the third string position in the backfield.

So with all that being said, a lot of eyes will be on the running backs this training camp to see who stands out and separates themselves from the pack.