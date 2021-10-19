Titans stop Allen on 4th down, hang on to beat Bills 34-31

The AFC East-leading Bills drove to the Titans 3 on their final possession and could have sent the game to overtime with a field goal, but instead went for the win.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Derrick Henry scored his third touchdown with 3:05 left, and the Tennessee Titans stopped Josh Allen on a fourth-down quarterback sneak in the final seconds to beat Buffalo 34-31 on Monday night, snapping the Bills’ four-game winning streak.

The AFC East-leading Bills drove to the Titans 3 on their final possession and could have sent the game to overtime with a field goal, but instead went for the win — and didn’t execute.

First, Allen was marked just shy of the first-down marker on a scramble. On fourth down, the rugged quarterback moved from the shotgun to take the snap from under center. Tennessee’s defensive line surged forward to meet Allen, whose legs went out from under him.

“At the end of the day, I trust him, and I’ll trust him again if we’re in that situation again… I’ll take Josh Allen… 10 times out of 10,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said after the game. “(The Titans) made a play they had to make when the game was on the line.”

The Titans (4-2) took over with 12 seconds left to start a much-needed celebration for the battered defending AFC South champs.

“We got some dogs over there,” Henry said of Tennessee’s defense. “They fight to the end. They showed it right there.”

Henry came in as the NFL’s rushing leader even with most teams in the league having played six games, and he finished with 143 yards, topping 100 for the fifth consecutive game. It’s the longest streak in the NFL since DeMarco Murray had eight straight in 2014 for Dallas.