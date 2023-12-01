Tickets on sale for annual Micah Hyde charity softball game

Tickets are available at the Buffalo Bisons website and the Sahlen Field box office, starting at $23.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tickets went on sale Thursday for the third annual Micah Hyde charity softball game.

Tickets are available at the Buffalo Bisons website and the Sahlen Field box office, starting at $23. This year's softball game is at Sahlen Field on Sunday, May 7 and benefits the Imagine for Youth Foundation.

When the charity softball launched in 2019, more than 11,000 people attended the event. Last year's game generated more than $100,000 for the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, which supported the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund.

This week Hyde returned to the team from injured reserve opening their 21-day practice windows.

Hyde suffered a neck injury in the Bills' Week 2 win over Tennessee, had surgery, and was thought to be done for the season. Hyde has been rehabbing aggressively, working as a semi-coach for the Bills, and he will now attempt to get back in the line-up at some point in the postseason.