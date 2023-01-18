Tickets going fast for Bills-Bengals playoff game

The interest is high in a game pitting teams forced to cancel a Jan. 2 matchup when Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Are you going to the game? That may be the most oft asked question regarding the hottest ticket in town.

But be prepared to pay.

The Buffalo Bills will host the Cincinnati Bengals in a highly anticipated AFC Divisional playoff game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sunday.

According to StubHub, an official ticket partner of both teams which as of Wednesday morning today still had approximately 6,000 tickets available, they are going fast.



"It might be 6,000 today, but by tomorrow morning it could be down to 2,000," said Adam Budelli, a StubHub spokesperson who spoke with WGRZ-TV early Wednesday afternoon.

Part of the reason for the high interest in the game is, of course, because an earlier regular season contest between the two teams on Monday Night Football was abruptly halted, and then cancelled, when Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field due to cardiac arrest.

The drama surrounding Hamlin, who continues his recovery, captured the interest of the nation.

"I think there's a lot of mutual respect between the organizations and how that played out does add another dimension to this game," Budelli said.

As well, Buffalo is within driving distance for Cincinnati fans wishing to attend.

"You are also taking out a little bit more of those ancillary costs such as airline or in some cases a hotel, so all of that certainly plays in," Budelli said.

And while fans seeking tickets can expect to pay a premium price, the game compared to some others being held this weekend is relatively inexpensive.

"The current 'get-in' price is right around $170, and that's going to be obviously an upper level kind of corner end zone seat," Budelli said. "If you are looking to be around the 50-yard line, right behind the Bills bench, those are going to start around $400 to $500."

In addition, fans ordering tickets through StubHub will pay a fee of approximately 30% on top of the ticket price for each ticket purchased.

While it may be a steep price to pay in Western New York, however, according to Budelli, the "get-in" price for this weekends NFC Divisional game between the 49ers and Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif., starts at close to $500, and that's for a standing room-only ticket.

Things to remember

Beyond the usual advice to only purchase tickets from reputable outlets, here's one you may not have thought of.

As excited as you may be to get tickets, it is not advisable to post pictures of them on social media, especially with the bar code uncovered.

"There are fraudsters that will look through social media trying to see if people post their tickets where they can try and take a screen grab of your bar code and try and resubmit it elsewhere, so protect your bar code," Budelli said.

He also said if you are looking to buy a ticket and save some money at the same time, consider buying a single seat, even if you are going to the game with a group.

"A single ticket a lot of times is going to a lot more affordable than even a pair of tickets," he said.

And besides, even if you you and your mates were to arrive together, then sit separately throughout the stadium before meeting up for a postgame tailgate party, it's unlikely that you feel "isolated."

"We've all seen Bills Mafia on TV, and it looks like an unbelievable experience," Budelli said during a zoom interview from his office in San Francisco. "I'm sure going even solo to the game you'll end up with a few new best friends, and maybe a nice way to save a few dollars as well."

Championship game tickets already on sale

If the Bills defeat Bengals and Kansas City defeats Jacksonville in this weekend's playoff games, the AFC championship game will be held at a neutral site in Atlanta.

Due to this unique circumstances, the NFL directed the Bills to start selling their allotment of tickets starting Wednesday, first to season ticket holders, and then to the general public on Friday if there are tickets left over.

However, even if you are not a Bills season ticket holder, you don't have to wait until Friday to buy tickets, as they already available on StubHub on a contingent basis, which means if you buy them, but then wish to cancel if the Bills lose, then you can receive a refund.