ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bills are running out of options at quarterback and it looks like Nathan Peterman will start when the team hosts Chicago on Sunday.

Derek Anderson is in the concussion protocol after he was injured late in the Bills (2-6) loss to the Patriots on Monday Night Football.

McDermott would not declare Anderson out for this week's game saying he wanted to see how he progressed during the week.

Josh Allen remains out because of an elbow injury.

The only other quarterback on the roster as of right now is Peterman. The second year player started the first game of the season but was benched following a poor showing. In his career, Peterman has thrown three touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has a low quarterback rating of 31.4.

The Bills will look to add a quarterback to the roster simply because they do not have someone who can serve in a backup role on the team.

"That's something we are going to look at," said Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills head coach on Tuesday.

Despite that, it does not look like a new quarterback would start anytime soon.

"That would be a little bit of a stretch just because of the knowledge of the system," said McDermott.

