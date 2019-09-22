With two interceptions in the Bills' win over Cincinnati, cornerback Tre'Davious White will be getting plenty of publicity.

So will be the Bills secondary, which had a great day against the Bengals and quarterback Andy Dalton.

Teammates believe White doesn't get nearly enough credit for just how good a player he is, and the two interceptions will help get him some publicity.

Free safety Micah Hyde said, "It will get him some publicity around the league. I think he's one of the best cornerbacks in the league, and I think that picks aside, he goes out there; week-in and week-out, he performs. Obviously, getting two picks early in the season should get your momentum going for our defense and for himself. People will see the two picks in the stat column, and it's going to give him a lot of confidence down the stretch."

Strong safety Jordan Poyer said "nobody notices our secondary. Nobody talks about Micah Hyde, Levi Wallace, Tre'Davious White or myself. That's exactly how we want it. Tre'Davious had a great game today. He stepped up. I told him today in the second half, 'You're going to make the play that's going to change the game.' He had two picks."

White said of the stop on the final drive: "It's something coach McDermott puts us through in practice pretty much every day. Just putting us in sudden change positions and tough positions to try to come out on top, and I feel like we did a great job of executing today."

On the first interception, White credited the guys up front with putting pressure on the quarterback.

And on the second one, he said, "Micah made a great play by tipping it up and trying to catch it with one hand. I was fortunate enough to run to the ball, and it fell into my hands."

The secondary, along with the rest of the Bills team gets its biggest challenge of the season when the Super Bowl champion Patriots come to Orchard Park. Both teams are riding three-game winning streaks to start the season.

