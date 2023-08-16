Safety net: Rapp bringing talent, depth to Bills' safety room

Taylor Rapp joined Buffalo as a free-agent this offseason. He's enjoying learning from the experienced starting duo of Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills have one of the most experienced starting safety duos in the NFL. Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde are entering their seventh year of making plays alongside each other in Buffalo.

That didn't stop the Bills from going out this offseason and adding another safety to mix in former Los Angeles Rams defensive back Taylor Rapp. Rapp, a second round pick out of Washington, played for four years in L.A., including winning a Super Bowl two seasons ago. He's coming off a season in which he registered 92 tackles and two interceptions, both marks tying for third on the team.

Rapp now brings that versatility to Buffalo after having signed a one-year deal with the Bills this offseason, and he has enjoyed his time so far in Western New York.

"I've loved it ever since I've been here for the last three, four months dating back to the offseason program," Rapp said. "I was telling some of the guys, in my four years in L.A., I actually felt more comfortable in here during the offseason program within the first month or something like that."

A big reason for that for that is the culture set from the very top in Buffalo.

"You know, I've always had respect for what coach McDermott and Brandon Beane have been building here," Rapp said. "Just going back to free agency, being able to find the right culture and right team that not only fits me as a football player from a skillset but also from a cultural perspective."

Rapp said he studies safeties from around the league, so he's already very familiar with what Poyer and Hyde have done with the Bills, and is excited to continue growing under their mentorship.

"I can't say enough good things about those two guys," Rapp said. "Those two guys have welcomed me in, brought me under their wing, and just being able to learn from them, two guys that are still playing at an All-Pro level."

Rapp later said, "I don't think I could have two better pros to learn from. I've just got so much respect for them and how they go about their process. ... I'm a big process guy just like those two guys, and just being able to see them do it at such a high level for so long in this league, it's very special. It's an incredible opportunity."