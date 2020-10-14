Tannehill scores 4 TDs as depleted Titans beat Bills 42-16

The Bills are now 4-1.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ryan Tannehill threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as the Titans routed the Buffalo Bills 42-16 Tuesday night in a showdown between two of the NFL's five remaining undefeated teams pushed back two days after a couple more positive tests for Tennessee last week.

The Titans (4-0) continued their best start since winning their first 10 games in 2008 despite getting on the field the past three days since their last game Sept. 27 in Minnesota.

Malcolm Butler intercepted two passes as the Titans turned three turnovers into 21 points.