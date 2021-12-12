Bills game blog: Brady, Bucs in control in Tampa

Tom Brady has thrown for a touchdown and run for one along with Leonard Fournette. The Buccaneers lead the Bills 24-3 at the half.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady has had more success against the Bills than any other team.

He had a 32-3 record against Buffalo entering this game.

The trend continued in the first half in his first game against the Bills as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady capped a 10-play, 72-yard drive with a 1-yard quarterback sneak to give Tampa Bay a 24-3 lead at the half.

He connected with Mike Evans on a 13-yard touchdown to give Tampa Bay a 17-3 lead earlier in the second quarter. The play capped a seven-play, 75-yard drive.

Leonard Fournette capped a five-play, 67-yard drive with a 47-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Complete domination.

Brady finished the half 19-of-26 passing for 216 yards and a touchdown, surpassing Drew Brees as the NFL's all-time completions leader along the way.

Fournette rushed for 72 yards on 10 carries in the first half. He also caught three passes for 26 yards.

The Buffalo offense has struggled to move the ball out of the gate with Josh Allen taking three sacks. Allen was intercepted by Richard Sherman late in the second quarter.

Allen finished the half 12-of-20 passing for 130 yards and an interception. He was sacked three times.

Allen accounted for all of the Bills rushing yards running four times for 43 yards.

The Bills offense started to find its groove earlier in the second quarter with Allen completing passes to Emmanuel Sanders for 25 yards, Stefon Diggs for 24, and Gabe Davis for 21. Buffalo had to settle for a 21-yard field goal from Tyler Bass to get on the board, trailing 10-3 at the time.