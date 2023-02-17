Take 2: What can the Bills learn from Super Bowl LVII?

WGRZ Sports Director Adam Benigni and Bills and NFL insider Vic Carucci discuss what the Bills can learn from Super Bowl LVII.

The first topic that Benigni and Carucci discussed is what they both consider to be one of the biggest challenges for the Bills, and that is the inconsistency by the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.

Carucci talked about the fact that this Super Bowl really showed just how critical it is to be as set as possible with your offensive and defensive lines.

Benigni went on to discuss more specifically the Bills' defensive line and how troubling it is that they've invested so much in this area, yet it's still one of their biggest struggles.

Carucci said that there are two main dilemmas looking deeper into this topic for the Bills and their next season. First, he brought up the fact that Von Miller will be coming back from ACL recovery and his physical availability will be up in the air along with his performance in the 2023 season. The second part evolves around the idea that the Bills need more time to see what else these younger guys that they've invested in can give.

Benigni and Carucci topped off this topic by discussing the recent hire of Al Holcomb and what they expect him to do strategically for this defensive line as well.

The last big topic in this edition of Take 2 revolves around the conversation of what the Bills currently have relative to the big trends in the NFL.

Benigni discussed how the NFL is constantly transforming, and something that he noticed from Super Bowl LVII specifically is the concept of the mobile quarterback, which was definitely showcased in the Super Bowl.

Both Benigni and Carucci discussed how Bills linebacker Matt Milano fits the description of what teams in the NFL are looking for nowadays. That conversation bled into the discussion of Bills linebacker and current free agent Tremaine Edmunds.

Benigni and Carucci both agreed that based on the current trends in the NFL, Edmunds needs to be a priority in terms of a re-sign, regardless of any hard decisions that have to be made to make it happen.

