ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — When Jonathan Jones put Bills quarterback Josh Allen in concussion protocol with a helmet to helmet hit in the fourth quarter of Buffalo’s 16-10 loss to the New England Patriots, Jones wasn’t ejected.

WGRZ’s Adam Benigni requested further explanation from the NFL via Bills pool reporter Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News and Sports Talk Live. Here is the transcript of Vic’s conversation with NFL Senior VP of Officiating Al Riveron:

Carucci: Why wasn’t Jonathan Jones disqualified for his hit on Buffalo QB Josh Allen?

Riveron: Well, we looked at it and in this situation, we didn’t feel that that contact rose to the level of an ejection. The player actually turns. Obviously, there is helmet contact, but we have standards for an ejection, and this did not rise to that standard. Therefore, we did not eject him. There was a foul called, and obviously the penalty stood, but we did not feel this contact rose to that level.

Carucci: Just to clarify, the fact that the Bills were penalized on the play didn’t factor into Jones not being disqualified, correct?

Riveron: One thing has nothing to do with the other. This contact, whether another team got penalized or not, has no bearing on how we look at the level of the foul when we get to disqualification.

Carucci: On the third interception that Josh Allen threw, which was intercepted by J.C. Jackson, the CBS broadcast raised a question to if it was a legitimate interception based on two factors: one, that Bills receiver Zay Jones may have gone out of bounds and came back in on the play, and that Jackson did not have full control of the ball. Did you take an extra look at that?

Riveron: Yes, we look at all aspects. We look, first of all, if the player is out of bounds, if he comes in, if he’s the first one to touch it, is there control, did he complete the process of the catch. We look at all of that. We look at all of that when there’s a score, we look at all of that when there’s a turnover, so we looked all of the aspects that we could’ve looked at on that particular play.

RELATED: Josh Allen leaves game after taking vicious shot to head

RELATED: Gameday: Bills fall to Patriots, suffer first loss of season

RELATED: Patriots hang on late, beat Bills in AFC East showdown