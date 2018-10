WGRZ's Adam Benigni and Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News discuss the Bills 13-12 win over the Tennessee Titans.

The play of the defense, running game, and quarterback Josh Allen on the game winning drive are the topics they hit.

Vic joins Adam every Bills game, Tuesdays at WGRZ and WGRZ.com, and on Sports Talk Sunday every week at 10AM.

