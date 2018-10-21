INDIANAPOLIS - The Bills season hit rock bottom in a 37-5 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Buffalo was dominated in all phases of the game against a previously 1-5 team.

WGRZ's Adam Benigni is joined by Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News to break it down.

Carruci comments on the Bills apparent lack of interest in playing on a day where they weren't even remotely competitive.

Benigni says much of it is the result of the way in which Bills management has mismanaged the quarterback situation in overestimating the talent of Nate Peterman, and having to start Derek Anderson who they signed to mentor Josh Allen in the wake of Allen's elbow injury against Houston,

Carucci also points out the struggles of the defense after they had played so well in recent weeks. The Colts rushed for 220-yards.

Vic joins Adam after every Bills game, every Tuesday at WGRZ and WGRZ.COM, and every week on Sports Talk Sunday that airs at 10AM weekly on Channel 2.

© 2018 WGRZ